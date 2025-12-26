Offshore duty-free sales in Hainan FTP totals 1.1 bln yuan during first week of special customs operations

Xinhua) 08:21, December 26, 2025

People shop at a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. The offshore duty-free sales in Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) totaled 1.1 billion yuan (about 156.9 million U.S. dollars) during the first week of island-wide special customs operations, a year-on-year increase of 54.9 percent, according to Haikou Customs. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)