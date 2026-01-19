China's Hainan reports surging imported zero-tariff goods

Xinhua) 09:06, January 19, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows a view of the Sanya International Duty Free City in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. One month into the island-wide special customs operations, Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in south China has made initial achievements in trade and logistics efficiency. On Dec. 18 last year, China launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanding zero-tariff coverage, and introducing more business-friendly measures. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- One month into the island-wide special customs operations, Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in south China has made initial achievements in trade and logistics efficiency.

On Dec. 18 last year, China launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanding zero-tariff coverage, and introducing more business-friendly measures.

One notable special customs policy is offering "freer access at the first line," referring to freer trade between Hainan and areas outside China's customs borders, and "regulated access at the second line," which involves applying standard customs controls for goods moving from Hainan to the mainland.

According to Haikou Customs, from Dec. 18, 2025 to Jan. 17, 2026, the value of "first line" imported zero-tariff goods was 750 million yuan (about 107 million U.S. dollars); the value of processed and value-added goods sold domestically through the "second line" was about 85.9 million yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)