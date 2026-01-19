Chinese scholar honored for promoting China-Hungary cultural exchange

Guo Xiaojing, director of the Hungarian Research Center at Beijing Foreign Studies University, accepts the "Knight of Universal Culture" title in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 17, 2026.

BUDAPEST, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese linguist and literary translator Guo Xiaojing was awarded the "Knight of Universal Culture" title here on Saturday for her outstanding contributions to cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Hungary.

The award was presented during a gala marking the Day of the Hungarian Culture at the Stefania Palace Cultural Center.

Guo, director of the Hungarian Research Center at Beijing Foreign Studies University, was recognized for her efforts in advancing Hungarian studies in China and strengthening academic cooperation. According to the award citation, her work has laid a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation in education, research, and cultural dialogue.

As the first Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE), Guo played a pivotal role in expanding Chinese language education in Hungary. Her career also spans major lexicographical and scholarly projects, including significant dictionary and translation initiatives.

The citation highlighted Guo's commitment to the idea that the power of culture lies in "understanding and resonance." By presenting Chinese stories in Hungarian and interpreting Hungarian traditions through the lens of Chinese philosophy, she has contributed significantly to deeper people-to-people connections.

The gala, now in its 30th anniversary, brought together representatives from cultural institutions, civil organizations, and the arts to celebrate cultural heritage and international cooperation.

Artists perform during a gala marking the Day of the Hungarian Culture in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 17, 2026.

Guo Xiaojing (R), director of the Hungarian Research Center at Beijing Foreign Studies University, is awarded the "Knight of Universal Culture" title in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 17, 2026.

