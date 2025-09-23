Hungary, China reaffirm commitment to deepen higher education cooperation

Balazs Hanko, Hungary's Minister of Culture and Innovation, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Chinese Hungarian Rector's Forum in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 22, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese and Hungarian officials on Monday underscored the strategic importance of strengthening higher education ties at the opening ceremony of the Chinese Hungarian Rector's Forum, held at Semmelweis University in Budapest.

Balazs Hanko, Hungary's Minister of Culture and Innovation, said that enhancing collaboration in higher education represents "a strategic investment in regional stability, shared prosperity, and long-term integration."

Hanko highlighted student and staff mobility as key tools, pointing to flagship initiatives such as the Stipendium Hungaricum and the Pannonia Scholarship Program.

According to Hanko, 295 Chinese students are currently enrolled in Hungary through the Stipendium Hungaricum, while nearly 2,800 Chinese students began studies at Hungarian universities in the 2024/2025 academic year.

The minister added that Hungarian institutions maintain close to 200 partnerships with Chinese counterparts. "The expansion of higher education collaboration with China must be regarded not merely as an educational initiative, but as a long-term strategic investment in shared knowledge, trust, and future prosperity," he said.

Bela Merkely, rector of Semmelweis University and president of the Hungarian Rectors' Conference, said his university maintains active partnerships with over 16 Chinese higher education institutions.

Merkely said that the forum provides a valuable platform to deepen bilateral cooperation in education and research, foster two-way student and faculty mobility, and expand collaboration in engineering, technology and innovation.

Gong Tao, Chinese Ambassador to Hungary, hailed education as "a bridge linking different civilizations" and recalled that China-Hungary ties had entered their "best period in history" following President Xi Jinping's 2024 state visit.

The ambassador said universities serve as "cradles of knowledge and talent are key players in driving our educational cooperation," and expressed hope for expanded student exchanges, joint research, and youth cooperation.

More than 100 Chinese and Hungarian higher educationalists from about 50 universities will attend the two-day forum.

Bela Merkely, rector of Semmelweis University and president of the Hungarian Rectors' Conference, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Chinese Hungarian Rector's Forum in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 22, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Participants pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the Chinese Hungarian Rector's Forum in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 22, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

