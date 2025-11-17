Hungary extends visa facilitation measures for relevant Chinese business people

Xinhua) 13:29, November 17, 2025

BUDAPEST, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Hungary will extend its visa facilitation measures for relevant Chinese business people by one year in response to China's decision to prolong visa-free entry for Hungarian citizens, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday.

Speaking in a short video posted on his official Facebook page, Szijjarto said the existing visa facilitation measures for Chinese business leaders will remain unchanged. "Thus, we will continue to issue visas within 48 hours for those Chinese business leaders and entrepreneurs who come to Hungary to promote economic and trade cooperation," he said.

Szijjarto said the policy aims to support bilateral economic, educational, and tourism-related exchanges, reflecting the growing momentum in Hungary-China cooperation.

He added that the extension aligns with Hungary's broader approach to strengthening global cooperation.

China's visa-free initiative, introduced in March 2024, was extended to the end of 2026, allowing Hungarian citizens to stay in China for up to 30 days for tourism, business, or family visits.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)