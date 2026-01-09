China remains Hungary's largest source of investment in 2025

BUDAPEST, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China retained its position as Hungary's largest source of investment in 2025, Istvan Joo, president of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), said on Thursday.

Joo, who also serves as government commissioner for investment promotion and the implementation of major foreign direct investment projects, said in a video posted on social media that Hungary attracted 108 major investment projects in 2025, with a total value exceeding 7 billion euros (8.17 billion U.S. dollars).

The projects spanned the electronics, automotive, machinery, chemicals, information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment sectors, and created 18,200 jobs.

Chinese companies accounted for the largest share of investment by value, followed by investors from Singapore. Hungarian domestic investors ranked third, while U.S. and South Korean companies placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

In recent years, China has consistently ranked as Hungary's largest source of foreign investment. According to HIPA data, Chinese direct investment in Hungary reached 5.28 billion euros in 2024, accounting for 51 percent of the country's total foreign investment inflows.

Chinese companies have played an increasingly important role in driving local industrial upgrading and economic growth. The Hungarian government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a stable and business-friendly environment for foreign investors, including Chinese companies. (1 euro = 1.17 U.S. dollar)

