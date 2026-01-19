Trump's tariffs threat over Greenland sparks EU pushback

January 19, 2026

BRUSSELS, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on eight European countries unless Denmark accept a deal over Greenland has drawn swift rebukes from Nordic capitals and major European leaders, fueled calls for an EU-level response, and cast fresh doubt over the implementation of last year's EU-U.S. tariff "truce."

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said the United States would levy a 10-percent tariff from Feb. 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland. He warned the rate would rise to 25 percent on June 1 and remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase" of Greenland.

Nordic leaders were among the first to push back, stressing that disputes between allies should be handled through dialogue rather than pressure.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he was surprised by the tariff threat and noted Denmark was in close contact with the European Commission, according to Ritzau.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called the threats "unacceptable" in comments to national news agency NTB, saying threats have no place among allies and reiterating Norway's support for the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said issues among allies are best resolved through discussion, not pressure, warning that tariffs could harm transatlantic relations and trigger a dangerous downward spiral.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson rejected the tariff as "blackmail," saying Sweden "will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed" and arguing the matter should be handled at EU level.

Other European leaders also signaled a tougher posture should Washington move ahead with the measures.

Calling the tariff threat "unacceptable," French President Emmanuel Macron said Europeans would respond in a united and coordinated manner should the measures be confirmed.

He said France's participation in a Denmark-organized exercise in Greenland reflects France's commitment to national sovereignty and independence, stressing that "no intimidation or threat will influence us."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was "completely wrong" to apply tariffs on allies for pursuing collective security within NATO, adding that Britain would raise the issue directly with the U.S. administration and reiterating that Greenland's future should be decided by Greenlanders and Danes.

The German government said it was coordinating closely with European partners and that an appropriate response would be decided jointly in due course.

At the EU level, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa warned in a joint statement that tariffs linked to Greenland would undermine transatlantic ties and risk a "dangerous downward spiral."

They underlined that territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law, and said Europe would remain "united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."

The episode has also reignited debate over whether the EU should activate stronger defensive trade tools, including the bloc's so-called "bazooka," the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), and has further complicated the politics surrounding EU-U.S. trade arrangements in the European Parliament.

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, urged the European Commission to launch the ACI immediately, calling Trump's tariff threat "unbelievable" and "a new dimension" in the use of tariffs as a political weapon.

Lange said the U.S. step would amount to another breach of the political EU-U.S. tariff and trade deal agreed in Scotland in July 2025, adding that the European Parliament would revisit the issue with political groups next week.

He said he could not imagine "business as usual" continuing and expected parliamentary work on the file to be suspended.

Manfred Weber, chair of the European People's Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, said that, given Trump's threats over Greenland, approval of the EU-U.S. trade deal was "not possible" at this stage and that any move toward zero tariffs on U.S. products should be put on hold.

Cyprus, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said late Saturday it had called an emergency meeting for Sunday, with ambassadors from the EU's 27 member states set to convene to coordinate next steps.

