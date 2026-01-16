'The New World'

People's Daily Online) 14:43, January 16, 2026

Cartoon by Zhou Xiyue

Recently, after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the United States "absolutely" needs Greenland, the U.S. government further issued blatant military threats, sparking widespread concern. These statements and actions represent a flagrant violation of the fundamental norms of international relations, seriously deviate from the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and lay bare its ambition to seize territory and the nature of its hegemonic mindset. The imperialist and hegemonic behavior of the United States is like a clumsy performance by a clown—ridiculous on the surface but absurd in its underlying logic. It will only face strong criticism and resistance from the international community.

