Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers move to prevent attack on NATO allies amid Greenland concerns

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A number of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers are introducing a bill aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from using the U.S. military to invade a NATO member or territory amid mounting concerns over Trump's remarks demanding Greenland's "ownership."

"This is about our fundamental shared goals and our fundamental security, not just in Europe, but in the United States itself," said Democratic House Representative Bill Keating in a statement.

The proposed bill, which does not name any specific countries, would prohibit federal funds from being used to support any unauthorized military action against a NATO ally or its territory, and clearly states that no U.S. official, including the president, may direct such an invasion, according to a Politico report.

Keating said he believes targeting funding is a stronger way to pressure the administration.

"War powers are important, but we've seen with Democratic and Republican presidents that that's not as effective," he said. "It's hard to get around having no funds or not allowing personnel to do it."

Keating, Republican lawmaker Don Bacon, as well as Democratic lawmakers Steny Hoyer and Brendan Boyle, all sponsors of the bill, started to round up support for the legislation Monday night and hope more Republicans will join the effort, said the report.

Trump on Sunday again claimed that the United States will acquire Denmark's Greenland "one way or the other."

The White House said last week that "utilizing the U.S. military" is always an option for Trump over his demand for Greenland.

On Tuesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen delivered a firm and unified rejection of external claims over Greenland at a joint press conference in Copenhagen.

"This is not only about Greenland or about the Kingdom. It is about the fact that borders must not be changed by force, that one people cannot be bought. And it is about ensuring that small countries should not fear large countries," said Frederiksen.

"Greenland will not be owned by the United States. Greenland will not be governed by the United States," said Nielsen.

