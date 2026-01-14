US 'kill line' in stark contrast to China's supportive policies

January 14, 2026

With the phrase "kill line" trending on Chinese social media — describing how a single crisis can push middle-class families in the United States into financial ruin — experts have highlighted how China's social policies are designed to ensure upward mobility and prevent such rapid declines.

Borrowed from gaming culture, where it signifies a player's critically low health is breached, the term is now used on platforms such as Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and Weibo to illustrate the precarious finances of many US households, in which one unexpected bill can trigger disaster.

Recent surveys underscore this fragility. A study by Bankrate, a US consumer financial services company, found that 59 percent of people surveyed could not cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, while PNC Bank's 2025 report noted that about 67 percent of US workers live paycheck to paycheck.

The discussion gained momentum in recent weeks after a viral post detailed the story of a former JavaScript engineer in the US who, despite earning a six-figure salary, became homeless within six months of losing his job.

It prompted many similar accounts of middle-class US citizens being plunged into financial ruin by a single medical bill or minor incident — a crisis that can quickly lead to job loss and ultimately, in some instances, homelessness.

"A single shock can set off a cascading failure," said Yang Yifan, a social security expert at Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

He said the "kill line" metaphor reveals a "low fault tolerance" in a US system where essentials like healthcare and housing are for-profit and highly focused on financial outcomes, moving risk to the individual and heightening the possibility of loan default.

Negative factors

The crisis is fueled by a combination of factors, led by soaring living costs driven by the for-profit nature of essential services, experts said.

The cost of raising and educating a child, for example, exemplifies this burden. A new study by children's clothing brand Posh Peanut found the US is the world's most expensive country to raise children, with parents spending nearly $600,000 on average from birth to age 18. A survey by Brigham Young University discovered more than 70 percent of US respondents now identify economic challenges as one of the most important issues affecting American families, a staggering 20-point increase over the past decade.

Compounding this financial pressure are weakened family ties and rampant consumerism, experts noted. Together, these elements leave many US families with insufficient savings or reliable social safety nets to cushion the blow, making them vulnerable to unexpected financial shocks.

Yang said this vulnerability highlights the differing approaches of the world's two largest economies in addressing public risk.

He said that the US operates within a market-centered paradigm, built on atomized individuals — those focused on personal and self-interest goals disconnected from communal structures — and with a limited government role.

"Social safety nets are often viewed as potential distortions to the free market," Yang said.

"That results in an aid system that is fragmented, commodified, and highly conditional. It functions as a complex apparatus that offers advantages for economic winners while instituting subtle mechanisms of exclusion for others."

Moreover, public debate on welfare in the US is frequently narrowed to questions of fiscal burden, stifling the political consensus needed to expand universal benefits.

Shrinking coverage

Financial strain for millions of Americans is projected to intensify following recent legislative changes.

The newly enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act reduces health program funding by over $1 trillion — the largest cut of its kind in US history — a move that analysts warn could strip insurance coverage from millions.

The administration argues these reforms are necessary to eliminate waste and promote self-reliance, including through new work requirements for certain benefit recipients.

The cut in support in the US comes as China has increased its focus on social welfare since eradicating absolute poverty.

Over the last five years, China has significantly expanded and strengthened its social security safety net, building a substantial buffer against financial shocks.

Basic pension insurance now covers 1.072 billion people, an increase of 73 million since 2020, raising the coverage rate from 91 percent to over 95 percent.

Unemployment and work-related injury insurance have also seen substantial growth, reaching 246 million and 302 million participants, respectively — increases of 29 million and 34 million since 2020.

Since 2021, the combined revenue and expenditure of these three major social insurance funds has reached 69.27 trillion yuan ($9.93 trillion), accumulating a balance of 9.81 trillion yuan, a financial foundation that ensures greater reliability.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, a key plenum in November adopted recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), outlining a strategic shift toward greater investment in human capital — such as child care, elderly care, health, and education — to promote people's well-rounded development.

The approach focuses on enhancing human capabilities, safeguarding health, fostering career development and unlocking individual potential — ultimately driving high-quality growth through stronger consumption and elevated human capital.

The approach marks a departure from traditional models that prioritize physical infrastructure for quicker returns.

Yang said that while Chinese policies seek to defuse risks facing individuals through institutional efforts, the US system often frames success or failure as matters of personal effort or talent, treating social welfare as a potential burden on market efficiency.

"By doing this, it turns broader social and economic problems into questions of personal responsibility," he said, "thereby relieving governments and society as a whole from having to address these deeper structural issues."

Children play at a kindergarten of a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Linxian county, Shanxi province, on Nov 27. China has been tackling poverty by ensuring affordable access to education and healthcare. ZHAN YAN/XINHUA

Early intervention

The affordability crisis in the US has prompted reflection in China on its own poverty-alleviation drive — a success that has not seen people sliding back into poverty.

China's experience shows that true security lies not in catching people after they fall, but in ensuring they stand on firm ground from the outset, experts said.

Yang said the design of social assistance in the US can create a "welfare cliff", where a slight increase in income triggers such a sharp reduction in benefits that individuals end up worse off financially.

"It's like a hidden penalty for trying to get ahead," he said.

Wu Haitao, a poverty studies expert at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, Hubei province, said China employs a systematic strategy linking poverty alleviation to broader goals like rural vitalization.

Rather than relying primarily on cash transfers, China tackles poverty by ensuring affordable access to education and healthcare, and by fostering rural industries to create stable employment.

"More importantly, Chinese policies are designed to empower individuals," Wu said, pointing to vocational training and educational investments.

This builds self-sustaining capacity rather than offering temporary relief — an approach that could inform global poverty reduction efforts, he said.

From 2012 to 2020, China lifted nearly 100 million people above the national poverty line, meeting the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goal on poverty reduction a decade ahead of schedule.

Yet the core of China's strategy extended beyond income thresholds.

The campaign was guided by the comprehensive standard of "Two Assurances and Three Guarantees" — ensuring adequate food and clothing, along with guaranteed access to healthcare, education, safe housing, and clean drinking water.

This multidimensional framework was reinforced by sustained efforts to foster local industries, create stable jobs, and provide vocational training, transforming relief into self-reliance.

The commitment to durability is reflected in policy: even after households officially exited poverty by 2021, support was maintained for another five years to prevent sliding back into poverty — a practice officials describe as "helping them onto the horse and accompanying them for part of the journey".

According to December data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, over the past five years authorities have identified 7 million individuals still vulnerable after overcoming poverty, and helped them eliminate the risk of returning to hardship.

Notably, no students from formerly impoverished families dropped out during compulsory education; basic medical insurance coverage remained stable at over 99 percent; and rural access to tap water reached 94 percent.

As global poverty rises and the deadline for the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals approaches, China's holistic, empowerment-driven model offers a timely reference — showing how systematic investment in people can keep a society on an upward trajectory and far from any "kill line", analysts said.

Zhu Chen'ge, an assistant researcher in US diplomacy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said phenomena like the "kill line" are undermining narratives of US institutional superiority and its development model.

"Only when the fruits of development benefit all citizens, allowing everyone to develop freely and independently within society, can a country be considered truly successful in social governance," he said. "A nation built on such inclusive and sustainable foundations will stand firm."

