U.S. withdrawal from WHO makes the world "unsafe," says WHO chief

Xinhua) 11:13, January 14, 2026

GENEVA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- As the United States is set to formally withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) in January, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Tuesday that the move will make both the country and the world "unsafe."

On his first day back in the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the country from the WHO. The United Nations received the formal notice two days later.

Under the organization's charter, the withdrawal takes effect one year after notice is given.

"It's not really the right decision," Tedros said, expressing his hope that the United States will reconsider its decision and rejoin the WHO.

He added that much of the work done by the WHO is beneficial to the United States, and "that's why I said the U.S. cannot be safe without working with WHO."

The WHO chief also said that the organization is gradually addressing its funding issues through budget adjustments and structural reforms.

