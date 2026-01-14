U.S. ambition on Greenland unprecedented in NATO history: German defense minister

Xinhua) 11:05, January 14, 2026

BERLIN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday that the U.S. ambition to control Greenland would constitute "a real unprecedented situation in the history of NATO and of any defense alliance in the world."

Pistorius made the remarks at a joint press conference in Berlin with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Kallas said discussions are underway within member states regarding the situation and "tools in our hands" in response to the ambitions of U.S. President Donald Trump. However, she did not give further details.

Meanwhile, Pistorius reaffirmed his support for Denmark's territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing that the security of Greenland is a collective responsibility of NATO.

He also stressed the importance of increased collective protection for Greenland within the NATO framework, noting that member states are currently discussing relevant measures.

Germany has been part of broader European backing for Denmark and Greenland's rejection of any U.S. acquisition.

During his visit to India on Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said NATO members are currently discussing the security of Greenland, noting that he expects the United States to be involved in the initiative. While in Washington on Monday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed that Greenland's future should be decided solely by the people of the island, following a meeting with the U.S. side.

