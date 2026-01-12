Trump says to acquire Greenland "one way or the other"

Xinhua) 14:01, January 12, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday once again claimed that the United States will acquire Denmark's Greenland "one way or the other."

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said he was not considering leasing or short-term arrangements, but "acquiring" the territory.

Asked if that will damage NATO, Trump said, "If it affects NATO and it affects NATO, but you know, they need us much more than we need them."

