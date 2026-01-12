People protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington, D.C.

Xinhua) 13:21, January 12, 2026

People holding placards attend an "ICE Out for Good" protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

People attend an "ICE Out for Good" protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

People attend an "ICE Out for Good" protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)