U.S. withdrawal from int'l organizations may undermine multilateralism: Bosnian experts

Xinhua) 10:36, January 12, 2026

SARAJEVO, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Bosnian experts and analysts have voiced concern that the United States' decision to withdraw from dozens of international organizations could weaken multilateral cooperation mechanisms and create new uncertainties for small and medium-sized countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending U.S. participation and funding for 66 international organizations, agencies and commissions, including a number of United Nations-affiliated bodies.

The move, justified by Washington as a reassessment of national interests and sovereignty, has sent shockwaves through the international political scene.

Political analyst Mladen Bubonjic, a professor at the Independent University of Banja Luka in BiH, told Xinhua that while the organizations concerned would continue to function, the absence of U.S. financial and political support could significantly affect their effectiveness.

He noted that the withdrawal signals a shift away from multilateralism toward bilateralism, where power rather than rules may determine outcomes.

Bubonjic warned that such a trend could leave smaller countries increasingly vulnerable, as only major powers would be able to negotiate on equal footing in a system dominated by force and influence.

Trump's decision could have direct implications for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Among the organizations affected are the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, and the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), all of which have played important roles in the country's post-war justice process, legal reforms and regional cooperation.

Murat Tahirovic, president of the Association of Genocide Victims and Witnesses in BiH, cautioned that reduced international support could open space for political manipulation, particularly regarding the preservation and management of tribunal archives regarding war crimes in BiH.

Zlatko Knezevic, a member of the Venice Commission, said the commission, has provided constructive opinions on BiH's constitutional and legal reforms, warning that the withdrawal of major powers could weaken support from the commission.

Amer Kapetanovic, secretary general of the Regional Cooperation Council, a cooperation framework for fostering regional cooperation and European integration in South East Europe to drive development, growth, and stability, also expressed concerns about the U.S. decision, noting that the organization is still awaiting formal clarification from Washington.

Experts also warned of possible "domino effects," with other countries potentially following Washington's example, further eroding multilateral institutions.

Bubonjic said that the unilateral move does not bode well for global governance, adding that the long-term consequences of the U.S. withdrawal for international order and for small and medium-sized countries like BiH remain to be fully assessed.

