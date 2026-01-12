1 suspect killed, police officer injured in U.S. South Carolina shootout

Xinhua) 09:24, January 12, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A police officer in the U.S. state of South Carolina was shot and wounded while sitting in his patrol car early Sunday, and a suspect was later shot and killed.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis described the shooting as an "ambush-style attack." According to a video from the scene posted on Facebook, the officer was repeatedly shot.

The police identified a 42-year-old male suspect, pursued his vehicle, and shot and killed him in an exchange of gunfire.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an investigation into the case, and the Greenville Police Department is cooperating.

