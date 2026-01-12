Trump renews threats against Iran, saying U.S. "ready to help"

Xinhua) 10:38, January 12, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States "stands ready to help" concerning the situation in Iran as he claimed Iran is "looking at FREEDOM," renewing his threats against the Middle Eastern country.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump and other senior U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Washington would take action if Iran "kills peaceful protesters."

"If they start killing people ... we will get involved," Trump told reporters on Friday, adding that "that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts."

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned what it described as "interventionist and deceptive" remarks by the Trump administration about the unrest, saying they reflected Washington's continued hostility toward the Iranian people.

Protests have erupted in several Iranian cities since late December over the sharp fall of the rial and long-standing economic hardship. Iranian authorities have acknowledged the demonstrations and voiced willingness to address economic grievances, while warning against violence and vandalism.

