Trump says U.S. mulling "some very strong options" on Iran

Xinhua) 13:27, January 12, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that his administration is weighing "some very strong options" including potential military action against Iran.

When asked by reporters aboard Air Force One if Iran has crossed a red line to trigger a response, Trump said, "They're starting to, it looks like."

"We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," Trump said.

The president added that he is getting an "hourly" report on the situation in Iran.

Trump revealed that the leaders of Iran have reached out to him, expressing a desire to negotiate. "The leaders of Iran called," said Trump, adding that "They want to negotiate."

Trump is scheduled to be briefed Tuesday on options to respond to the unrest in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine are expected to attend the Tuesday meeting, said the report, adding that Trump isn't expected to make a final decision at the meeting as the deliberations are at an early stage.

The Trump administration's options could include boosting anti-government sources online, deploying secretive cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, placing more sanctions on the country and military strikes, as well as the possibility of sending terminals of Starlink, a satellite-based internet service owned by Elon Musk, into Iran, according to the report.

The Pentagon hasn't moved any forces in preparation for potential military strikes, said the report, noting the United States will need to put assets in place not only to launch attacks but also protect American forces in the region.

The United States recently moved the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group from the Mediterranean to Latin America, leaving no carrier in either the Middle East or Europe.

Iran's parliamentary speaker reportedly threatened on Sunday to attack American military bases in the Middle East if the U.S. acted first.

Rubio held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday over Iran, Syria and other Middle East matters.

Trump said on Friday that the United States will not send troops to Iran if it gets involved.

"If they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved. We'll be hitting them very hard where it hurts," Trump said, "That doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts."

Protests have erupted in several Iranian cities since late December over the sharp fall in the rial and long-standing economic hardships. The reported death toll amid the protests is mounting.

