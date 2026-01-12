2 injured after truck plows into protesters in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were injured Sunday when a truck plowed into a crowd of protesters gathered in Los Angeles for a demonstration over Iran, authorities said.
A driver allegedly drove a U-Haul truck into the crowd during the rally in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the United States.
Two patients were evaluated and both declined treatment or to be transported to the hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.
Firefighters and paramedics are currently responding to reports of a third person injured in the vicinity, according to the department.
Law enforcement at the scene took a man from the U-Haul and appeared to take him into custody. As police walked the man away, some protesters were seen trying to punch him and hit him with flag poles, as reported by the local KABC television station.
