China calls on U.S. to abandon fixation on use of force against Iran

Xinhua) 09:56, January 17, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called on the United States to abandon its fixation on the use of force against Iran.

Recent developments in Iran have drawn widespread attention. The United States has continued to make statements on the situation in Iran and has openly threatened Iran with the use of force. As a result, clouds of war are gathering over the Middle East, and tensions continue to escalate, said Sun Lei, the charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

"The use of force can never solve problems, but rather will only make them more complex and intractable. Any military adventurism would only push the region toward an unpredictable abyss," he told an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"We urge the United States to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, abandon its fixation on the use of force. We call on all parties to exercise restraint and work together to play their due role in maintaining international peace and security," he said.

History has repeatedly proved that an obsession with force, relentless pressure and wanton interference only generates more conflict and hatred. No country has the power to dictate the future of another, and no action that defies international law can be tolerated, he added.

"We call on the international community to stand on the right side of history and on the side of fairness and justice, and work tirelessly for peace and stability in the Middle East and peace and tranquility in the world," he said.

Sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs are basic principles of international law and the most fundamental norms governing modern international relations. Iran is an independent sovereign state. Iran's affairs should be decided independently by the Iranian people, said Sun.

China supports efforts to safeguard Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and calls on the international community to support the Iranian government and people in overcoming current difficulties and in maintaining national security and social stability, he said.

