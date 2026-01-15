Venezuelan shot in another federal agent action in U.S. Minneapolis

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. federal agent shot and injured a Venezuelan man Wednesday night in Minneapolis, the largest city in the state of Minnesota, said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Federal law enforcement officers were conducting a traffic stop in Minneapolis while the man -- identified by the DHS as being in the United States illegally and fleeing in his vehicle -- crashed into a parked car and then ran on foot, before an officer caught up with him, the DHS said.

When the two struggled on the ground, two other individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle. The original suspect then broke free and also began attacking the officer, prompting the law enforcement official to "fire a defensive shot" into his leg, the DHS said.

Police said the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and the two others who joined the attack are in custody.

The City of Minneapolis confirmed that "one adult male was shot by federal immigration enforcement agents" and urged the public to remain calm. Local officials have also called for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to leave the city and state.

A large and tense crowd gathered near the scene Wednesday night, with protesters using horns and whistles, according to the local KARE television station.

The shooting unfolded against the backdrop of growing unrest in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent last week, which has sparked widespread protests and clashes with federal authorities nationwide.

