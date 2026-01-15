U.S. informed "killing has stopped" in Iran: Trump

Xinhua) 11:07, January 15, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration has been informed that the killing has stopped in Iran and will "watch and see what the process is."

"We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I hope it's true."

"The killing has stopped. The executions have stopped," he repeated, declining to reveal the sources.

When asked if U.S. military intervention was off the table against Iran, Trump said: "We're going to watch and see what the process is. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on."

Speaking on Fox News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to seek diplomacy so as not to "repeat the same mistake."

"Now there is a calm. We are in full control," he said.

