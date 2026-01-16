Home>>
Walking away from the world will only hurt America
(People's Daily Online) 14:52, January 16, 2026
Cartoon by Tan Xiguang
President Donald Trump on Jan. 7 signed a memorandum ordering the United States to withdraw from 66 international organizations, saying they no longer serve American interests. The withdrawal is yet another expression of the "America First" doctrine, revealing the short-sighted, power-driven thinking that defines U.S. foreign policy. Washington's unreasonable "I'll do as I please" approach is recklessly undermining global stability and will ultimately leave the United States isolated.
