Walking away from the world will only hurt America

People's Daily Online) 14:52, January 16, 2026

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

President Donald Trump on Jan. 7 signed a memorandum ordering the United States to withdraw from 66 international organizations, saying they no longer serve American interests. The withdrawal is yet another expression of the "America First" doctrine, revealing the short-sighted, power-driven thinking that defines U.S. foreign policy. Washington's unreasonable "I'll do as I please" approach is recklessly undermining global stability and will ultimately leave the United States isolated.

