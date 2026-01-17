Trump warns of tariffs on nations not backing his Greenland plan

Xinhua) 11:07, January 17, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he may impose tariffs on countries that do not support his plan for the United States to "obtain" Greenland.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump said at a White House event, without giving more details.

Greenland has a self-governing government within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining authority over its defense and foreign policies. The United States maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to the White House in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a strong desire to "obtain" Greenland by any means.

A "fundamental disagreement" persists over the future of Greenland following a meeting of high-ranking officials from the United States, Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt at the White House.

Besides wide-ranging tariff measures announced in 2025, the Trump administration has expanded the use or threatened to use tariff tools to curb the entry of fentanyl, in sanctions on Iran, a dispute over water rights with Mexico, and other non-traditional areas.

