Ice collection and storage work for next season kicks off in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:40, January 19, 2026

A drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2026 shows workers collecting ice cubes from the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. While the Harbin Ice-Snow World is still in full swing receiving visitors, ice collection and storage work for the next season has already kicked off on the Songhua River not far from the amusement park. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2026 shows a truck delivering ice cubes collected from the Songhua River to the ice storage rink of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. While the Harbin Ice-Snow World is still in full swing receiving visitors, ice collection and storage work for the next season has already kicked off on the Songhua River not far from the amusement park. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

Workers collect ice cubes from the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 17, 2026. While the Harbin Ice-Snow World is still in full swing receiving visitors, ice collection and storage work for the next season has already kicked off on the Songhua River not far from the amusement park. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2026 shows workers collecting ice cubes from the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. While the Harbin Ice-Snow World is still in full swing receiving visitors, ice collection and storage work for the next season has already kicked off on the Songhua River not far from the amusement park. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

