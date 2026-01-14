China's "Ice City" amazes foreign students with cultural, technological wonders

Xinhua) 10:55, January 14, 2026

HARBIN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Despite having rowed the River Cam in England countless times, steering a dragon boat across the ice-covered Songhua River in China proved an exhilarating experience for Jamie Baker, a student at the University of Oxford.

Practicing ice dragon boating in the extreme cold, where a traditional custom is blended with a modern sport, is truly astonishing, Baker said. The experience, he noted, reshaped his perception of the "Ice City," revealing how culture and technology can merge with China's abundant ice and snow resources.

The "HIT-Cambridge-Oxford Cup" Ice Dragon Boat International Friendship Race, which was part of a China-U.K. youth cultural exchange week hosted by the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), concluded in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday.

During the seven-day exchange event, Oxford and Cambridge university students lived, trained and competed alongside their peers from HIT and other leading Chinese universities, gaining first-hand insight into China's technological innovation, the vitality of its ice and snow industries, and the depth of its cultural heritage.

Baker observed that Harbin has maximized the value of its ice and snow resources, transforming natural conditions into artistic expression while also driving technological innovation suited to the extreme cold, such as graphene-based thermal clothing.

"This not only improves quality of life, but also fosters a distinctive and innovative industrial ecosystem, he said.

Cambridge student Syed Umer Hasan was particularly struck by the construction efficiency of the Harbin Ice-Snow World -- the world's largest ice and snow theme park -- on the Songhua riverbank.

It's remarkable that a project of such scale can be completed in just over 20 days -- such power allows "China speed" to become tangible to global visitors, he said.

At HIT, the visiting students were also given a close look at China's major technological capabilities.

Located in the Harbin New Area, the Space Environment Simulation and Research Infrastructure -- often referred to as a "ground-based space station" -- is a national large-scale scientific installation led by HIT. For Baker, a physics major, it was the most anticipated stop of the trip.

Seeing how his studies are applied in real-world scenarios is inspiring, Baker said, adding that the results of China's investment in space exploration are "truly impressive."

The university's global standing in engineering also drew attention. Joseph Colton, another University of Oxford student, said he was surprised that HIT's engineering discipline is third globally on the U.S. News global rankings.

The facilities and researchers here align perfectly with the expectations of a world-class engineering institution, Colton said.

China's top universities are supported by abundant high-quality resources and a commitment to scientific research, which makes cutting-edge research possible, Hasan added.

Walking along the century-old Central Street and visiting the Chinese Baroque Historic District, the students also experienced how heritage preservation can coexist with urban development.

"Harbin excels at integrating tourism, culture, and even art, allowing history to remain part of everyday life," Cambridge student Harrison McSweeney Terence said.

Before arriving in Harbin, many of the students had only vague impressions of the city -- which had been largely replaced by its glamorous and enterprising culture as their journey concluded.

Hasan admitted that he had expected a snowy, cold and remote town, only to find a metropolis of nearly 10 million people, with convenient services, diverse dining options and a comfortable living environment.

Baker thinks Harbin's quality of life is comparable to that of the U.K. "People here greet you with genuine smiles, and their warmth helps bridge cultural differences," he said.

During their visit to the HIT campus, the students also met Zhang Hong, China's first Olympic gold medalist in speed skating.

Meeting a world champion in person and learning about her and China's efforts to promote winter sports offered refreshing perspectives, Colton said.

"Harbin has been a city defined by diversity, openness and inclusiveness," Wang Bo, vice mayor of Harbin, said at the opening ceremony of the ice dragon boat race.

He expressed hope that the event would serve as a platform for academic exchange and cultural dialogue, enabling young people from China and the U.K. to build lasting connections while experiencing the unique appeal of the "Ice City."

China is working to create more opportunities for such lasting connections. As noted in the recommendations for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), China will expand its high-standard opening-up of the education sector.

Chen Jie, Party secretary of HIT and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that people-to-people exchanges reflect the shared aspirations of both countries. He expressed the hope that more young people from the U.K. would come to see a real, evolving and innovation-driven China while discovering development opportunities and achieving personal growth.

"This is such a unique opportunity to experience China in this way," Baker said. "I would definitely love to return to China, meet new people and explore its diverse and vibrant culture."

