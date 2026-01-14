Night view of Central Street in Harbin
A woman poses for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its colorful lights at night during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A man plays piano on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A visitor is seen on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Children have fun on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
People visit the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People get warmth from a warm light on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A woman poses for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
People watch photos taken by a cellphone on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People have fun on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
People visit the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People visit the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A woman takes photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A woman poses for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
People take photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
People take photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
People dance for a video shooting on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2026 shows people visiting the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
