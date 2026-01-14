Night view of Central Street in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:58, January 14, 2026

A woman poses for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2026. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its colorful lights at night during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

