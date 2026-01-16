Ice sculptures transform Harbin's century-old Central Street into glittering winter wonderland
Tourists visit the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. Harbin's century-old Central Street has been transformed into a glittering winter wonderland with the addition of dozens of ice sculptures, attracting a huge influx of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A visitor plays a unique piano embedded in an ice sculpture in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. Harbin's century-old Central Street has been transformed into a glittering winter wonderland with the addition of dozens of ice sculptures, attracting a huge influx of locals and tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
