Chinese Baroque Historic and Cultural Block in Harbin attracts increasing number of visitors

Xinhua) 09:30, January 15, 2026

Tourists pose for photos at the Chinese Baroque Historic and Cultural Block in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 14, 2026. Harbin is a major winter tourism destination in northeast China. The city's Chinese Baroque Historic and Cultural Block is attracting an increasing number of visitors. The century-old architectural complex, a fusion of Chinese and Western styles, displays a unique charm as the ice and snow season peaks. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

