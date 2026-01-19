We Are China

Tourists have fun at sunset at Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China

Xinhua) 08:49, January 19, 2026

Tourists have fun at sunset at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist poses for photos at sunset at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 18, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 18, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

