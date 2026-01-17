CERES-2 commercial carrier rocket fails in maiden flight

Xinhua) 15:43, January 17, 2026

JIUQUAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The CERES-2, a privately-developed commercial carrier rocket, failed during its first flight test on Saturday.

The rocket blasted off at 12:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, but an anomaly occurred during its flight.

The cause of this failure is under investigation.

