CERES-2 commercial carrier rocket fails in maiden flight
(Xinhua) 15:43, January 17, 2026
JIUQUAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The CERES-2, a privately-developed commercial carrier rocket, failed during its first flight test on Saturday.
The rocket blasted off at 12:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, but an anomaly occurred during its flight.
The cause of this failure is under investigation.
