China's Kuaizhou-11 Y8 rocket launches space experimental spacecraft into space
A Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket carrying one space experimental spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 13, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time). It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket with one space experimental spacecraft onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit.
A Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket carrying one space experimental spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 13, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time). It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket carrying one space experimental spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 13, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time). It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Haixia/Xinhua)
A Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket carrying one space experimental spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 13, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time). It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
A Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket carrying one space experimental spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 13, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time). It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese company tests reusable rocket
- China's first sea-based rocket net recovery platform delivered
- China launches three new satellites into space
- China’s reusable rocket Zhuque-3 to make maiden flight this year: developer
- China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket
- China prepares to launch Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.