China's Kuaizhou-11 Y8 rocket launches space experimental spacecraft into space

Xinhua) 13:51, December 13, 2025

A Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket carrying one space experimental spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 13, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time). It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket with one space experimental spacecraft onboard.

The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the payloads into the planned orbit.

