China's Kuaizhou-11 rocket launches commercial experimental spacecraft

Xinhua) 15:46, December 13, 2025

JIUQUAN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y8 carrier rocket with one space experimental spacecraft and a satellite onboard.

The rocket blasted off at 9:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent its payloads into the planned orbit.

Spacecraft DEAR-5 is a cargo-capable space platform developed by AZSPACE, a Beijing-based commercial space firm. It offers a 300-kilogram payload capacity, supporting orbital operations for at least one year, with the ability to send back experimental data.

DEAR-5, comprising a service and payload module, offers 1.8 cubic meters of cargo space. The mission carries 34 experiments from universities, research institutes and companies. These experiments cover areas such as microgravity research, space technology, space materials science and new technology verification in space.

DEAR-5, a cylindrical experimental spacecraft, which tapers at the top, is fitted with two thin-film solar arrays. It is mounted with multiple in-orbit experimental instruments, including an optical camera, space environment sensors, space plant growth facility, mini space lab and a flexible sealed compartment.

Also launched among the payloads is Xiwang-5 phase-2 satellite developed by China Academy of Space Technology.

Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuel launch vehicle, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited, has a one-tonne payload capacity to a 700 km sun-synchronous orbit. This mission marked the fourth flight of the Kuaizhou-11 rocket.

