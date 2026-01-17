115 officials at provincial level or above investigated in China in 2025

Xinhua) 15:04, January 17, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China filed cases against 115 officials at provincial and ministerial level or above last year, with 69 receiving disciplinary punishment, the country's top anti-graft body said on Saturday.

These figures were released in a statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Over the past year, China's rigorous anti-corruption campaign pressed ahead relentlessly, with authorities vowing "no pause or retreat" as they maintained their drive to root out graft and misconduct.

The CPC spared no effort to rectify conduct throughout the year. In March 2025, it launched a four-month education campaign to urge its 100 million members to bolster compliance with a code of conduct.

China has also strengthened its institutional framework. In June 2024, the revised Supervision Law came into effect, which further expanded supervisory powers and removed institutional bottlenecks, demonstrating a clear and firm commitment to severely punishing corruption.

