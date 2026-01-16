Senior CPC official stresses high-quality Party organizational development

Xinhua) 08:40, January 16, 2026

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks while attending a meeting attended by heads of organization departments across the country in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Thursday stressed promoting the high-quality development of the Party's organizational development to help ensure a good start to the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting attended by heads of organization departments across the country.

Cai urged efforts to refine the mechanisms for implementing the major decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and ensure they are carried out fully and thoroughly.

Cai stressed the need to establish and practice a correct view of performance evaluation and to improve the performance assessment system, as well as to uphold proper standards for selecting officials and rigorously examine and vet candidates.

He also called for giving high priority to Party building in emerging sectors and for accelerating the cultivation and attraction of outstanding talents in various fields.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, presided over the meeting. He urged efforts to give prominence to strengthening the Party politically and to rigorously carry out the upcoming local leadership transitions.

