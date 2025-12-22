Meeting held on cultivating strong cultural talent pool in China

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A national meeting on cultivating talent in the cultural sector was held in Beijing on Saturday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the meeting.

Participants stressed the need to develop a large, well-structured contingent of high-performing, dedicated, and innovative personnel in the cultural sector, in line with an arrangement adopted by the Party leadership at a key meeting in October.

Participants also called for stronger top-level planning and novel measures to nurture more leading figures, community-level professionals and young creators in the sector. They highlighted the importance of specialists in emerging fields, including innovative forms of public-oriented literature and art, as well as cultural technology.

A ceremony was also held to honor the performance of outstanding units and individuals in the country's publicity system.

The meeting was chaired by senior legislator Tie Ning, with award decisions announced by State Councilor Shen Yiqin. Officials from central departments, publicity and cultural institutions, and universities attended the event, along with award recipients.

