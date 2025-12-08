CPC Central Committee holds symposium to solicit advice on economic work

December 08, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held a symposium with non-CPC personages on Dec. 3 in Beijing to solicit their opinions and suggestions on this year's economic situation and economic work of 2026.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium and delivered an important speech.

