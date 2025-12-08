CPC issues revised regulations on its working bodies

Xinhua) 08:03, December 08, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has released the revised regulations on the Party's working bodies.

The revised regulations fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the plenary sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee, according to a circular issued by the CPC Central Committee.

The regulations consolidate the achievements made during China's reform of Party and state institutions, impose stricter political requirements on the Party's working bodies, standardize their establishment and operation, and help to enhance their work capacities and performance, the circular reads.

The circular urges Party committees at all levels to strengthen their leadership over the implementation of the regulations, do a good job in publicity, interpretation, supervision and inspection, and ensure that all provisions of the regulations are effectively implemented.

