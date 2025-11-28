Key documents of pivotal CPC meeting published in foreign, ethnic-minority languages
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Key documents related to the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee have been published in 10 foreign languages and seven ethnic-minority languages.
These documents are -- the Communique of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, and the Explanation of the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development.
They are now available in English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, German, Arabic, Portuguese, Vietnamese and Lao, as well as the languages of the Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazakh, Korean, Yi and Zhuang ethnic groups.
The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was held between Oct. 20 and 23 this year.
