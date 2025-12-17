Senior CPC official urges sound planning for 15th Five-Year Plan period

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends and speaks at the opening of a study session attended by high-level officials on the implementation of the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Tuesday stressed the importance of studying the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and of making sound plans for the country's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Cai, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening of a study session attended by high-level officials on the implementation of the guiding principles of the CPC Central Committee plenum.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in October adopted the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for the Formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development.

Cai urged the officials to understand the guiding principles, main objectives and practical requirements for economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, and make sound plans for various sectors and at all levels for the period.

He also underlined the importance of upholding and strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee in their work.

