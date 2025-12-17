Meeting held to mark China National Democratic Construction Association's 80th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 16:12, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held on Wednesday in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA).

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Highlighting the political party's role as a long-tested close friend and partner of the CPC, the message called on the CNDCA to continue building capacity and enhancing performance to pool public support, build consensus, gather wisdom, and mobilize all necessary strength to advance Chinese modernization.

Qin Boyong, executive vice chairperson of the CNDCA Central Committee, called on CNDCA members to act with unity and make more contributions to building China into a great country and achieving national rejuvenation.

