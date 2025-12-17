Meeting held to mark China National Democratic Construction Association's 80th founding anniversary
BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held on Wednesday in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA).
Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.
Highlighting the political party's role as a long-tested close friend and partner of the CPC, the message called on the CNDCA to continue building capacity and enhancing performance to pool public support, build consensus, gather wisdom, and mobilize all necessary strength to advance Chinese modernization.
Qin Boyong, executive vice chairperson of the CNDCA Central Committee, called on CNDCA members to act with unity and make more contributions to building China into a great country and achieving national rejuvenation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official urges sound planning for 15th Five-Year Plan period
- CPC Central Committee holds symposium with non-CPC personages on economic work
- CPC Central Committee holds symposium to solicit advice on economic work
- CPC leadership holds meeting on 2026 economic work, regulations on law-based governance
- CPC issues revised regulations on its working bodies
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.