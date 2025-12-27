CPC delegation visits Cambodia, Laos

VIENTIANE, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Xie Chuntao, vice president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), led a CPC delegation on visits to Cambodia and Laos from Dec. 22 to 26.

During the visits, Xie met with Cambodian and Lao party and government leaders, including CPP President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

Xie briefed the party and government officials from both countries on the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Cambodian and Lao leaders highly praised the importance of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee for China and the world, and expressed willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and promote the building of a community with a shared future.

