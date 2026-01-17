Senior CPC official urges continued efforts to address pointless formalities

Xinhua) 10:40, January 17, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Friday urged continued efforts to address pointless formalities to ease the burdens on primary-level officials.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks at a meeting aimed at reducing the burden of primary-level officials caused by pointless formalities.

The meeting stressed the need to foster and act on a correct understanding of what it means to perform well, and focus on work that is conducive to long-term development.

It also called for efforts to address hidden burdens at the primary level, curb excessive paperwork and meetings, improve mechanisms to prevent and regulate projects aimed at boosting official track records or vanity projects, and tackle pointless formalities.

The meeting called on central Party and government organs to continue playing a leading and exemplary role, and Party committees in different localities and at all levels to earnestly fulfill their principal responsibilities.

