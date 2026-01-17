China's super-large market creates global opportunities with record imports

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports reached a historic high of 18.48 trillion yuan (about 2.64 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025, cementing the country's status as the world's second-largest import market for 17 consecutive years, the latest official data has revealed.

In 2025, China's imports from over 130 countries and regions registered growth, seven more than in 2024, turning the advantages of its super-large domestic market into opportunities for global industry players, according to data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

With a population of over 1.4 billion, China's super-large market and ever-growing consumption strengths will continue to unleash enormous import demand and potential, providing broad opportunities for more countries and regions, analysts have noted.

BIGGER PIE TO SHARE

China's foreign trade partners have continued to grow, Wang Jun, deputy head of the GAC, said at a recent press conference, citing the latest international data showing that China has become a major trading partner of more than 160 countries and regions, an increase of over 20 compared with 2020.

In 2025, China's goods imports alone accounted for about 10 percent of the global total, according to Wang.

Breaking down the data by region, China's imports from Asia, Latin America and Africa rose by 3.9 percent, 4.9 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

In particular, China's imports from the least developed countries rose by 9 percent as it implemented zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff items for products from such countries that have established diplomatic ties with it.

By commodity, China's annual imports of mechanical and electrical products reached 7.41 trillion yuan, up 5.7 percent, while the imports of consumer goods, including fresh and dried fruits and edible vegetable oil, rose by 5.6 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively.

The entry of more overseas products into China's domestic market comes as the country takes concrete measures to expand imports. For instance, in 2025, customs authorities approved the import of 190 types of agricultural and food products from 65 countries.

Beyond goods trade, China's service sector provides further evidence of its commitment to sharing opportunities with the world, a facet often overlooked. Ministry of Commerce data show that in the first 11 months of 2025, China's service trade deficit reached 806.35 billion yuan, driven by steady imports of quality services to meet domestic demand.

International data indicates that in the first three quarters last year, China became the main export destination for 79 countries and regions, an increase of 3 compared with 2024.

"It should be noted that some countries politicized economic and trade issues and restricted high-tech product exports to China under various pretexts; otherwise, China's imports would have been even higher," Wang said, adding that China's cumulative imports exceeded 90 trillion yuan during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2020-2025).

OASIS OF CERTAINTY

The record imports came as China's total foreign trade in goods surpassed the thresholds of 45 trillion yuan in 2025, with a year-on-year growth of 3.8 percent.

The hard-won growth was achieved amid a slowing global economic recovery, rising trade protectionism, and increased geopolitical uncertainties, demonstrating the resilience and sound momentum of China's foreign trade sector, said Yu Xinding, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics.

At the press conference, Wang underlined that China's intermediate goods trade achieved rapid growth last year, becoming the main driver of exports and providing strong support for global industrial cooperation.

Also highlighting the increases in key intermediate goods imports such as electronic components and computer parts, Yu said this trend indicates that China's demand for key components and technological elements is increasing amid manufacturing upgrades.

Wang added that quality "Made-in-China" products are widely popular worldwide, playing an important role in safeguarding the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and injecting certainty and new opportunities into global trade development.

While reaffirming that the Chinese market will remain an oasis of certainty, Wang noted that the driving force for global trade growth is still insufficient, citing a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, which predicts that global trade growth will be even weaker in 2026.

Earlier in October 2025, the World Trade Organization had sharply lowered its forecast for global goods trade growth in 2026 to 0.5 percent, due to weak global economic recovery and rising uncertain factors.

Despite a complex global trade situation for 2026, China's foreign trade sector is poised to maintain sound operation underpinned by its super-large market, complete industrial system, high-standard opening up and ever-improving trade environment, according to Yu. She also added that China's foreign trade sector continues to play an underpinning role in connecting the domestic and international dual circulation.

"Looking ahead, China will open its door wider to the world, boasting broad room for import growth. China's huge market will always be a great opportunity for the world," Wang said.

