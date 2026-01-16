China firmly supports multilateralism, int'l system with UN at core: envoy

Xinhua) 14:15, January 16, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will work with all parties to firmly support multilateralism and the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, maintain peace, promote development, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humankind, a Chinese envoy said Thursday.

Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks at a briefing by the UN secretary-general on his priorities for 2026.

"The more complex the international situation becomes, the more imperative it is to uphold the authority and status of the UN and safeguard its central role in international affairs," said Sun, adding that the United Nations is facing severe challenges amid growing global turmoil and change.

Noting that the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful settlement of disputes, and no use or threat of force in international relations are fundamental tenets of the Charter, Sun said they serve as essential guidelines for managing international relations and constitute the bedrock of international peace and security.

Sun also called on the UN to firmly uphold the post-World War II international order, oppose unilateralism and hegemony, and reject any attempt to revive militarism.

Noting that the United Nations' three pillars, namely peace and security, development, and human rights, are mutually reinforcing, Sun emphasized that development must remain central to the international agenda, particularly for the Global South.

Highlighting that the United Nations' value lies in safeguarding the common interests of all member states, Sun said enhancing the organization's effectiveness and efficiency and advancing a more just and equitable global governance system reflect the shared aspirations of the international community.

"They are also the intent behind China's initiative to establish the Group of Friends of Global Governance," he said, adding that China supports the UN secretary-general's UN80 Initiative and looks forward to positive outcomes from the reform process to strengthen solidarity, cooperation and confidence in multilateralism.

