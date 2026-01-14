AU reaffirms commitment to multilateralism amid U.S. withdrawal from int'l organizations

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Tuesday called for strengthening multilateral systems to address global challenges amid the U.S. decision to withdraw from various international institutions.

The AU said in a statement that the chairperson has taken note of the recent presidential memorandum issued by the United States, directing the cessation of the country's participation in, and funding to, certain United Nations (UN) entities, as well as the withdrawal from selected non-UN international organizations.

"The chairperson aligns with the statement of the Secretary-General of the UN underscoring the importance of a strong, effective, and inclusive multilateral system at a time when the international community faces intersecting global challenges, including conflict, climate change, economic uncertainty, and public health threats," the statement read.

Youssouf stressed that these institutions "play an important role in supporting Africa's development, peace-building, humanitarian response, and the implementation of Agenda 2063 of the AU and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

"Any reduction in their operational capacity may have implications for development gains, peace consolidation efforts, and the resilience of communities, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected settings," he said.

He said that multilateral platforms have historically served as effective vehicles through which shared global objectives have been advanced, delivering tangible results for both Africa and the broader international community.

The AU commission also expressed its hope that continued dialogue between the United States, the UN and international partners will help identify pathways to sustain critical multilateral functions, enhance efficiency and accountability, and ensure that the most vulnerable are not disproportionately affected.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order, suspending U.S. participation in and funding for 66 international organizations, agencies and commissions, including a number of UN-affiliated bodies.

