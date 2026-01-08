China affirms support for UN following U.S. withdrawal from 66 int'l organizations

Xinhua) 16:18, January 08, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China will always uphold multilateralism, support the United Nations in playing a central role in international affairs, and work together with the international community to promote a more just and equitable global governance system, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on a White House statement that U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum directing his country's withdrawal from 66 international organizations, comprised of 31 UN entities and 35 non-UN organizations.

