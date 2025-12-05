Chinese envoy calls for joint efforts to resist unilateral coercive measures

Xinhua) 13:23, December 05, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday urged UN member states, the UN system and other international organizations to jointly resist unlawful unilateral coercive measures (UCMs) and help alleviate the difficulties faced by countries under sanctions.

Speaking at an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to commemorate and promote the International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said that unilateralism is spreading unchecked, while UCMs are running rampant.

UCMs gravely contravene the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, severely undermine the basic norms of international law and the foundation of the international rule of law, flagrantly violate the basic human rights such as the right to life and to development, dangerously hinder the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, and seriously jeopardize multilateralism, the international order and the global governance system, Sun said.

"However, the problem is yet to be effectively contained, thus victimizing many developing countries and their people," he stressed.

The ambassador noted that rejecting UCMs has been a longstanding call by the international community, particularly by the Global South. In this regard, over the past several decades, the UNGA has adopted over 100 resolutions rejecting UCMs.

"We call on a handful of Western countries to heed the call for justice and revoke UCMs immediately, unconditionally, and completely," he said.

Dec. 4 marks the first International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures, and also the 39th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development. Sun called on the international community to seize the opportunity brought by the International Day Against UCMs to stay clear-headed, deepen its understanding of the grave consequences of UCMs, and forge synergy in practicing true multilateralism and safeguarding international equity and justice.

As an important member of the Global South and a victim of UCMs, China will be guided by the Global Governance Initiative and work with the relevant parties to resist UCMs and all acts of hegemony, bullying, and high-handedness, safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, promote a more just and equitable global governance system, and make greater contributions to world peace and development, he said.

The UNGA adopted a resolution in June this year proclaiming Dec. 4 as the annual International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures.

