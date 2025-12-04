China calls on int'l community to jointly resist unilateralism

Xinhua) 16:35, December 04, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China opposes unilateral coercive measures and calls on the international community to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, to jointly resist unilateralism, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.

Dec. 4 every year is the International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures. When asked about the risks that continued use of such measures poses to the global economy, Lin said at a regular press briefing that they violate the goals and principles of the UN Charter, undermine multilateralism, and erode the foundations of the international rule of law.

He added that such measures seriously violate basic human rights, such as the right to life and the right to development, and hinder global development cooperation and the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

China calls on the international community to uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, and promote global governance in a more just and equitable direction, the spokesperson said.

