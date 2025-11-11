Chinese envoy calls for comprehensive approach to small arms control

Xinhua) 13:05, November 11, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called on the international community to adopt a comprehensive approach to the control of small arms and light weapons, addressing both symptoms and root causes of the issue.

"The international community should take concrete measures to promote economic growth and social stability in relevant countries, eliminate the root causes of poverty, violence, turmoil, and conflict, thus creating the conditions necessary for resolving the root causes of the small arms and light weapons issue," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council open debate.

All countries should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, commit themselves to the peaceful settlement of disputes, and resolve global and regional security threats through dialogue and consultation, so as to prevent new sources of conflict from emerging, he added.

Fu called for collective efforts to improve the governance architecture of small arms and light weapons through multilateralism.

The United Nations should play its role as the main channel, promote the comprehensive and effective implementation of international legal instruments on small arms and light weapons, and enhance the authority, universality, and effectiveness of relevant mechanisms, he said.

The Security Council should provide political support for peace and reconciliation efforts and post-conflict reconstruction of countries concerned, and assist them in effectively addressing small arms proliferation, he added.

Fu urged countries to adopt responsible arms export policies, stop using arms trade as a tool of interfering in the internal affairs of other states, exercise caution in exporting weapons to conflict regions, and refrain from transferring arms to non-state actors.

He noted issues such as 3-D printing, modular gun manufacturing, and craft-produced weapons have become increasingly prominent, making the control of small arms and light weapons more difficult. At the same time, however, new technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data also provide new means for strengthening control, he said.

China advocates "technology for good" and calls for enhanced exchanges and cooperation under the UN framework to promote the governance of small arms and light weapons in a timely and forward-looking manner, said Fu.

China has consistently supported and constructively participated in the governance of small arms and light weapons, earnestly fulfilled its international obligations, strengthened legal and institutional safeguards, and maintained a prudent and responsible approach to arms exports, and advanced international exchanges and cooperation, he said.

China stands ready to work with all parties to further advance the governance process, promote lasting peace, common security, and build a world free from gun violence, contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Fu said.

